Finance Ministry rebuts media report on bank threat

The Ministry of Finance has strongly rebutted a report carried by a section of the media titled Senate panel threatens foreign banks with stern action.

The spokesman of the Ministry in a statement has said that the entire process of appointment of Joint Lead Managers and sale of EURO bonds in 2015 was conducted in a transparent and competitive manner.

He said the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs had discussed this matter earlier as well and had desired to also listen to the Joint Lead Managers.

He further said the impression that Ministry of Finance has withheld any facts is completely wrong and to say that the three banks refused to appear before the Committee is also incorrect and misleading.—NNI