Finance Minister vows to club taxes in next budget

Asad Umar confident of gradual economic progress

Salim Ahmed/Faisal Khawer Butt

Lahore/Sialkot

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar has pledged to make clubbing of taxes in the federal budget to facilitate the businessmen who paying a large number of taxes.

He made this announcement on demand of the LCCI President Almas Hyder while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Asad Umar said that business community would be given the facility of single tax collector in the coming federal budget. He said that trust building between government and business community is need of the hour as private sector will be leading economy in the 21st century while government would act as facilitator. He said that FBR and private sector would have to give honor to each other for trust building. He said that promissory notes for industrial sector was the idea of private sector and it will help resolve the issue of liquidity. He said that cabinet will approve finance bill soon. To a question, he said that interest rate is the matter of central bank saying that savings are a must for sustainable economic development. Last year, saving were only 10.4 per cent that were very low. These should be 25 to 28 per cent to achieve the annual growth target of 7 per cent. State Bank of Pakistan would have to maintain a balance.

He said that industries are provincial subject after 18th amendment. Federal and Provincial government would take stakeholders on board to get their valuable feedback. He said that Special Economic Zones are of utmost importance. “I believe that operations of these SEZs should be in the hands of private sector”, Federal Finance Minister added and said that Information Technology Sector is near to his heart. A task force has been formed and soon a package will be announced for IT sector. He said that Privatization commission has been asked to work with full throttle for loss making public sector enterprises. He said that 11-member board has been formed for “Sarmaya Pakistan” that would have 8 representatives from private sector while remaining will be from the government.

Almas Hyder said that the total number of taxes should be reduced to 6 by clubbing Labour related taxes e.g. EOBI, PESSI, WPPF, WWF Professional and Property Tax Federal and Provincial Sales Tax. The frequency of the tax payments of above proposed labor tax (EOBI, PESSI, WPPF, WWF Clubbed) and Sales Tax (Federal and Provincial Clubbed) should be once a year. The frequency of the payments of Corporate Income Tax should also be once a year. This will bring down the total frequency of tax payments to 6 a year.

Mian Muhammad Ashraf called for immediate measures for rehabilitation of steel industry, Farooq Iftikhar said that issues of local producers of LPG should be resolved. Mian Anjum Nisar urged the government to allow purchase of land and vehicles to the non-filers. Muhammad Ali Mian said that old industries should also be given same facilities which are being offered to the newly established. Sohail Lashari called for promotion of tourism industry while Shahid Hassan Sheikh called for elimination of Saturday’s off.

Federal Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being evolved for issuance of tax exemption certificates. He said that raids at business premises have been ceased and SOPs are being formed in this regard as well. He said that Tax Reforms Implementation Committee is active while tax policy and tax administration are being separated.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar also held meeting with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq in Lahore on Monday. The Minister said government will fully exploit the export potential of Pak-made classical furniture to boost the export of the country besides patronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.

The minister said that demands of PFC were given due importance and allowed duty free furniture raw material import for furniture manufacturer registered with federal sale tax .

Asad Umar said Pakistan is blessed with artisans, craftsmen and host of other skilled force to produce best handmade furniture in the world and it has a huge demand in global market. He further said Pakistan was moving forward in a better position to attract international investment and it was highly praiseworthy that PFC was utilising full available force to create opportunities for foreign investment in the country by creating business-to-business contacts with foreign furniture producers.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Sialkot reported that the Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar met with local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). While addressing, the Minister said that the government, under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, was busy in taking quite sincere and honest measures which would gradually and effectively help promote the national economy.

Asad Umar further stated that the government was a facilitator and was responsible only for chalking out effective and meaningful policies for the progress of the economy and it was the duty of the community of the industrialists and traders to act according to those policies and play their role in this regard. He assured the local business community to take immediate steps for the solution of the problems faced by the Sialkot based industry regarding the local Export Promotion Zone (EPZ).

He further directed the concerned government functionaries and officials to formulate recommendations for EPZ within two months which would be included in the annual budget in May 2019.

