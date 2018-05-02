Finance Minister rejects PPP criticism on POL price hike

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Miftah Ismail, Tuesday, rejected criticism of leadership of Peoples Party leadership on the petroleum prices and termed the criticism as unjustified. He said that the prices of petroleum products, even after the recent raise, were still lower than those during the Peoples Party regime.

On the last of April, the government increased the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol by more than Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively for the next month following hike in global oil prices, effective from May 1st. International market rates are expected to see a rise in oil prices. Local markets expected to up the petrol and diesel prices by five percent.

Therefore, the Finance Minster said that the level of taxation of these products in most cases was also lower than that prevalent in the Peoples Party days. He said that the Petrol price in March 2013 was Rs. 106.60, Diesel Rs. 113.56, SKO Rs.103.69 and LDO Rs. 98.26. Despite the consistent increase in international oil prices during the last year, the prices in Pakistan are still considerably less than those levels set in the PPP days.

He said that PMLN government had brought about a huge change in the economic conditions of the country and if the opposition, including PTI and PPP had cooperated instead of creating hurdles in the way of economic development of the country, things would have been even better for the common man.

It is pertinent to mention here that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary of the recommended hike in the prices to the petroleum ministry for approval and as per reports, petrol prices had to see a rise of 5.02 rupees per litre, whereas diesel prices expected to rise by 3.55 rupees. But the government existing tax rates for petrol stands at 21.5%, 27.5% on diesel and 17% on kerosene oil respectively.

As per notification issued by the federal government, general sales tax had been reduced on petroleum products. General sales tax on petrol has been slashed by six percent and five percent on kerosene oil and light diesel.

The GST on high speed diesel was kept unchanged at 27.5%. After the decision, the GST on petrol stands at 15% and kerosene oil on 12%. The GST has scaled down from 16.5% to 11.5% on light diesel.