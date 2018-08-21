Finance Minister reiterates govt’s resolve to strengthen economy

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Asad Umar, Monday, reiterated the Government’s resolve to take concrete steps for strengthening the country’s economy. While addressing the officials of Finance Ministry after assuming his responsibilities here he called upon the officers to work as a team and contribute their best to that end.

The Minister soon after his arrival chaired a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. He was given briefing on the overall working of the Ministry, its different Wings and sub-ordinate offices.

