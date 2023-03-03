Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses crucial presser on economic situation

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is addressing a gung-ho press conference in the country’s federal capital Islamabad over the economic situation.

Flanked by other government officials, FinMin addressed a press conference amid contrasting speculations about his future as the country’s finance chief.

Pakistani rupee plunged to a new low against the dollar while interest rate was jacked up by 300 basis points, and calls by Imran Khan led PTI for the resignation of the finance chief.

Before addressing the presser, several correspondents of media approached the PML-N stalwart outside Parliament House. He first avoided responding to curious reporters.

وفاقی وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار اسلام آباد میں پریس کانفرنس کر رہے ہیں https://t.co/uIPNQ176K8 — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 3, 2023

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…