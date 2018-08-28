Finance Minister expresses resolve to enhance trade ties with friendly countries

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Finance Minister Assad Umar, Monday, expressed Pakistan’s deep desire to further enhance cooperation in economic and trade sectors with friendly countries. While speaking in separate meetings with Chinese and Saudi Arabian Ambassadors here the Finance Minister said that expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, the Finance Minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship. He assured the ambassador of his full support for the assistance in that regard. The Minister greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the People’s Republic of China.

According to Finance Ministry, Ambassador Yao Jing extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed his good wishes for the new government.

The Ambassador said that he looked forward working closely with the Ministry of Finance with a view to further increasing the economic cooperation between the two countries.

In his meeting with Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki, the Finance Minister said that the Ministry of Finance would continue to support his efforts for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Malki extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and conveyed the best wishes and full support from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Ambassador said that the bilateral relations between the countries are rooted in history and will further strengthen in future.

While chairing a meeting here to review the working of the Economic Affairs Division, Finance Minister said that assessment of requirement of foreign assistance was an important function and EAD should regularly update its assessment of various sectors in order to utilize the valuable resources in the most productive manner.

Finance Minister was given detailed briefing on various aspects of economic cooperation with various bilateral and multilateral development partners. The briefing included financial progress of different foreign funded projects as well as certain aspects of potential projects to be included in the pipeline in future. The Minister was also briefed on the debt management function of EAD.

Share on: WhatsApp