Finance Minister Dar briefs President Alvi on ongoing talks with IMF       

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad today, and briefed him about the country’s current economic situation in a meeting dubbed as ‘extraordinary’.

It was reported that the PML-N stalwart briefed Dr. Alvi about the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as virtual talks were underway.

During the rare meeting, the Finance czar emphasized the dire need for an economic pact between all political parties for the national interest.

The imposition of Rs170 billion in the upcoming ‘mini-budget’ also comes into discussion as the federal government moved to impose stringent measures demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the stalled bailout package.

Dar and Alvi, who hailed from rival parties, interacted several times as earlier Dar briefed the President on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country, which is facing worst economic crisis in recent times.