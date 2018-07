ISLAMABAD : Finance Minister, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Abdul Ghafoor Mirza, former Federal Secretary Finance.

In her condolence message, the Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Mirza’s funeral prayers will be offered at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad at 11.00 A.M. on Tuesday.

