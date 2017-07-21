Finally our team gets its leader, says Sadruddin Hashwani

Pakistan cricket stars get resounding welcome by Hashoo Group, Centaurus management

Zubair Qureshi

Management of the Hashoo Group and Centaurus Mall hosted reception for the winners of the recent ICC Champions Trophy and awarded cash prizes for the heroes of Pakistan.

In the first such reception, Chairman of the Hashoo Group Sadruddin Hashwani led from the front with his team, son Murtaza Hashwani and members of the group to host a well-organized, well-lit dinner in honour of the champions of the Pakistan Cricket Team. The event was organized in the illuminating Marquee hall of the Marriott Hotel.

One could see a galaxy of guests including ambassadors, diplomats, media and showbiz personalities and noted personalities of the town waiting keenly for the champions of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The captain of the team Sarfaraz Ahmed was given a cheque of Rs500,000 while each player was awarded Rs300,000 by the Hashoo Group. Besides three-night stay free of cost in any of the Hashoo group hotel was also offered to each team member. Addressing on the occasion Chairman of the group, Sadruddin Hashwani expressed his pleasure that finally, our team has got a leader. Soon, our country will also, he prayed. The ICC Champions Trophy-winning team continues to receive kudos and awards, cash prizes as the management of two local hotels held receptions for them to recognize their historic feat.

The Centaurus Mall also hosted a reception for the victorious national cricket team and management at the Taj Residencia, Rawalpindi. It may be mentioned here that Pakistan cricket team thrashed traditional rivals India in the final to clinch the maiden Champions Trophy title since its inception in 1998.

The national cricket team and management included skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Harris Sohail, Roman Raees, Azhar Ali, Shahdab Khan, Wahab Raiz, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Director Cricket Operations for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Haroon Rasheed, PCB media manager media manager Raza Rashid Kitchlew, PML-N MPA Raja Hanif and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion through a video link, owner Centaurus, Sardar Tanveer said Pakistan team won hearts of the whole Pakistani nation after victory against India in the final. “It is our team and we should honour and appreciate them for the great victory,” he said.

The Centaurus Mall management awarded Sarfraz a one kanal plot. The final match hero Fakhar Zaman got a cash prize of Rs 500,000 while other players were given away Rs 200,000 each. General Manager at Centaurus Mall Irfan-ul-Haque on the occasion said that the management of Taj Residenicia was also considering to allocate houses or flats to the journalists of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Executive Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi and other officials were also present on both the occasions.