My heartiest congratulations to Zahid Bashir, Chairman of the Patients’ Aid Foundation, for receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz on the March 23. It’s well deserved.
My wife was treated at their CyberKnife unit at JPMC when she had cancer. This cutting-edge, precise and painless non-invasive technology was remarkable in helping my wife beat her cancer. We owe Patients’ Aid Foundation a huge debt of gratitude and are thrilled they have finally been recognized in this way.
AHMAD MEHBOOB
Karachi
Finally recognised!
My heartiest congratulations to Zahid Bashir, Chairman of the Patients’ Aid Foundation, for receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz on the March 23. It’s well deserved.