Finally recognised!

My heartiest congratulations to Zahid Bashir, Chairman of the Patients’ Aid Foundation, for receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz on the March 23. It’s well deserved.

My wife was treated at their CyberKnife unit at JPMC when she had cancer. This cutting-edge, precise and painless non-invasive technology was remarkable in helping my wife beat her cancer. We owe Patients’ Aid Foundation a huge debt of gratitude and are thrilled they have finally been recognized in this way.

AHMAD MEHBOOB

Karachi

