Finality of Prophethood is our faith: Mujtaba

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has said that every Muslim has firm belief in the finality of prophethood and ready to die for the cause.

Addressing an inter-school Naat competition at the Alhamra Hall here on Wednesday, he said, Ministry of Information and Culture has collaborated with Unique schools to hold the Naat competition, adding that the whole universe sings praises to the last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Some 40 boys and girls from 25 public and private schools participated in the Naat competition while boys and girls mesmirised the audience with their melodious rendition of the Naatia Kalam. Famous Naat Khawan Irshad Azam Chishti, Syed Naveed Qamar and Prof Arshad Ali Mian served as the judges during the competition.

The Minister said the youth should pattern their lives in the light of the sayings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), adding that Islam is a complete religion. He said, “Holy month of Ramadan is a blessing of Allah and we should earn the most from it.”

He said Naat has a rich tradition and the devotees of the Prophet (PBUH) have been singing praises of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for centuries.

Rector Unique Prof Amjad Ali Khan hailed the Punjab government for providing a platform and technical support to hold the holy event. He reiterated the resolve to hold such ceremonies in future as well.

In the boys category, 1st position was won by Syed Ali Ghazi Zaidi of Unique High School Samanabad, 2nd was clinched by Muhammad Raza of Lahore Grammar School while 3rd position was secured by Haider Ali of Government City Muslim High School.

In the Girls category, Sameea Gohar of Crescent School Shadman won 1st position, Minsa Ashraf and Ainul Noor of Unique High School New Muslim Town bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively.