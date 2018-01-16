Final of WBCC shifted from Lahore to Sharjah

Lahore

The final of the World Blind Cricket Cup will be played on January 20 at Sharjah, instead of Gadaffi stadium Lahore.

“We have shifted the venue from Lahore to Sharjah after a meeting with the President, World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) , Mahantesh G.H from India”, said Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman, WBCC, while talking to APP on Tuesday from Sharjah.

He said Mahantesh who is also the President of Cricket Association of Blind in India in the meeting said that their government has not given them permission to visit Pakistan which is quite unfortunate.

“It was out utmost desire to visit Pakistan to play matches of the Cup in Pakistan and as the permission was not granted to us by our government, we were left with no option but to play our pool matches in UAE as well as the final”, said Mahantesh adding “We always like to visit Pakistan and feel happy to play cricket there”.

“I feel sorry for the lovers of the game in Pakistan for not playing cricket in Pakistan and I am confident that our team will tour Pakistan in near future to play bilateral series”, he added.

Chairman, WBCC, Syed Sultan Shah said they were all set to hold the final of the mega event in Lahore as all preparations were made but the Indian authorities did not grant permission to its team to visit Pakistan to play the final.—APP