Final trials for Karachi basketball women team on Sept 6

The final trials of 32 selected players for Karachi basketball team will be held on September 6.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, three-day trials of Karachi basketball team for National Women Basketball Championship ended here on Sunday at Aram Bagh Basketball Court.

Total 85 players participated in the trials from all the six districts of the city, and of them 32 players were selected for final trials which will be held on September 6 at Aram Bagh at 4p.m.—APP

