Final round of 2nd COAS National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2025 kicks off

RAWALPINDI – The final round of the Second Chief of Army Staff National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2025 kicked off with a vibrant inaugural ceremony.

The event was attended by a large number of school children and players.

The final round includes the top ten teams, which qualified for the national competition after the district, divisional and provincial rounds. The competition among these teams will continue until the final match and closing ceremony, which will be held on the 15th of this month.

The Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its continuous support in the revival of the national sport.

Earlier, a Sports Gala was organized in Peshawar for students of various educational institutions under the auspices of Pakistan Army.

The students participated in various sports, including archery, tug of war, badminton, cricket, football, one hundred and four hundred meter races, shooting and musical chairs.

The students were appreciative of Pakistan Army for organizing the Sports Gala, emphasizing that such events foster positive thinking and mindset among the youth.