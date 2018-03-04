Final of Punjab Polo Cup today

Lahore

Master Paints/Rizvi’s and Barry’s will vie for the top honours in the Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup main final to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground tomorrow (Sunday) at 3:15pm.

Master Paints/Rizvi’s team consists of Sufi Amin Farooq, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Cruz Losada while Barry’s team includes Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito).

The subsidiary final will be contested between Army and Newage/BBJ Pipes. Army team comprises Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Mighuel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri while Newage/BBJ Pipes team has Adnan Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salavador Ulloa.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder has on Saturday hat both the finalists are tough teams and he is expecting challenging and exciting polo final. “I hope a huge crowd will come to witness the best in the business while playing and displaying their best polo and winning the top honour by winning the historical Punjab Polo Cup 2018.”—APP