Final phase of Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp starts today

Pakistan junior hockey team will resume training for the 2023 Junior Asia Cup today in Lahore with the camp set to constitute the final phase of training.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has also reportedly whittled down the initial players list to just 28 names who have been asked to report at the DHA hockey academy.

PHF will conduct two-day trials to finalise the squad with trials set to commence on April 29th and 30th under the guidance of PHF president, Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary PHF Haider Hussain, and chairman of the selection committee Kaleemullah.

The training camp for the Pakistan junior hockey team will consist of matches against the senior squad and other departmental teams. The camp will continue until May 20th when Pakistan will leave for Oman to participate in the Junior Asia Cup.

The tournament will take place from May 23rd to June 1st.

The Junior Asia Cup 2023 will also serve as a qualifier for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 with the top three teams earning direct qualification for the spectacle.

Besides Pakistan, nine other teams from across Asia are set to participate in the Asia Cup which includes Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Thailand and Uzbekistan.