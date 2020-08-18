Final online exams kick off at SU

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has felicitated all varsity stakeholders upon successful commencement of the first semester 2020 final online examinations, calling this commencement “a massive triumph in the face of COVID-19; saving one full precious academic year of around 35,000 to 40,000 students enrolled in the university.

Both morning and evening sessions semester examinations streams in smooth, successful and student-friendly virtual mode are underway and will continue to completion for around a couple of weeks, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.