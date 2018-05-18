Final list of Faisal Mosque Moatakifeen on June 1

The Dawah Academy of International Islamic University would display the final list of selected Moatakifeen, who wish to observe Aitekaf in Faisal Mosque during the last 10 days of Holy month of Ramazan, on June 1, 2018.

According to official sources, as many as 527 applications have so far been received from the interested Moatakifeen. The administration of Dawah Academy was finalizing the arrangements in Faisal Masjid for Aitekaf, where a large number of faithful muster from across the country.

The selected Moatakifeen have been asked to deposit Rs 5500 as their expenditures of Sehr and Iftar after confirming their names in the list to be displayed at Faisal Masjid. The amount should be deposited in Habib Bank Limited, Dawah Account # 50067900774203.

Over 800 faithful from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad observe Aitekaf at Faisal Mosque every year. Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements to impart Moatakifeen (Aitekaf Observers) education about ‘Fiqhai’ problems besides arranging lectures of religious scholars.

Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues on daily basis and that programme will continue till the crescent sighting of Shawal,” an official of Dawah Academy said.

‘Aitekaf,’ an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan, which also involves confinement of men,women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Aitkaf sitting is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings of the Almighty. Men observe Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging large cloth sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.—APP

