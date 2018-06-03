Final list of candidatures of PML-N for PA, NA seats in KP in next 3 days: Muqam

PESHAWAR :The meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Parliamentary Board held here on Sunday withChairman of the Parliamentary Board and Provincial President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Engr. Amir Muqam in the chair. The meeting was also attended by party leadership including Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Sardan Muhammad Yousaf, Abbas Afridi, Javed Abbasi, Subhan Khan, Sheraz Paracha, Sar Zamin Khan, Haji Ihsan, Malik Jehanzeb Khan, Ihtiar Wali, Farhan Jhagra, Tahira Bukhari, Auranzeb Natola and Rehmat Salam Khattak. The meeting discussed ways and means besides, conducting interviews of those applicants submitted their applications for the seats of National and Provincial Assemblies to contest theforthcoming general election-2018 on Pakistan Muslim League tickets. Talking to APP, Provincial President and Chairman Parliamentary Board Engr. Amir Muqam disclosed that in the next two or three days final lists of the candidatures would be issued. He made it clear that the tickets of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) would be given on merit base

