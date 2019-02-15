Final hearing of KBJ case in ICJ

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

KHAWAR Qureshi, Counselor for KBJ case in ICJ, has proceeded abroad along with other members of the team to represent Pakistan at the hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav (KBJ) case scheduled to be held on 18th February 2019. Involvement of KBJ in espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan especially against CPEC has been proved. He was also involved in killing of innocent Pakistanis and causing economic loss through espionage activities. According to his confessional statement, KBJ was a serving officer of Indian Navy when arrested from Balochistan, but India claimed that he had retired. However, India could not produce evidence of his retirement. Being a terrorist, his case does not fall under Vienna Convention; therefore consular access was not granted; however, his meeting with family was allowed purely on humanitarian grounds without any pressure. Instead of appreciating Pakistan’s gesture, India concocted story of ill-treatment to his family members.

It will be appropriate to give timeline of the case. On 8th May 2017, India moved a petition in the UN seeking justice for Jadhav alleging that refusal of Pakistan to allow consular access was egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan. On 9th May 2017, the ICJ put a stay on the death sentence given by Pakistan to Kulbhushan Jadhav after an appeal from India. On 15th May 2017, the ICJ heard the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav when India and Pakistan presented their arguments in the trial. Earlier, in its arguments before the court on May 15, India had expressed its fear that Pakistan could execute Jadhav even before the court gave its verdict. On May 18, the UN top court asked Pakistan to not execute Jadhav before they decide the case in the final hearing to start from 18th February 2019.

It has to be mentioned that Kulbhushan Jhadav, alias Hussain Mubarak Patel, serving Commander of Indian Navy and working with Indian Intelligence Agency RAW was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan from the Pakistan-Iran border. He was found in possession of an Indian passport issued by Government of India on May 12, 2015 and valid until May 11, 2024. He had confessed before a Magistrate and the Court stating that “he is a resident of Mumbai, India; works for RAW and still serving in Navy and his retirement is due in 2022.” He also confessed that he was tasked by the RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan resulting in loss of many lives and damage to property. A six-minute video of his confession was released on 29 March 2016.

Details of his terrorist activities include sponsoring and directing IEDs and grenade attacks in Gwadar and Turbat; attacks on the Radar Station and civilian boats in the sea opposite Jiwani Port; funding subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hawala/Hundi for stirring subversive activities against the country, especially in Balochistan; sponsored explosions of gas pipelines/electric pylons in Sibi/Sui area in Balochistan; IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property; attacks on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen enroute to and back from Iran; and abetted anti-state elements in attacks against LEAs/FC and FWO in areas of Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani. It was against this backdrop that he had been tried in a fully transparent manner by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of Official Secret Act of 1923.

The ICJ had suspended the death sentence of Jadhav pending final judgment by it. After discussing with both India and Pakistan, President of the ICJ Ronny Abraham, had asked India to make its submission by September 13 and asked Islamabad to make its counter-submission by December 13 before the court starts hearing the matter. The Pakistan military court had found him guilty of espionage and subversive activities in a trial in April that year. While submitting a 1,700-page counter memorial in the ICJ on December 13 last year, Pakistan rejected the Indian objection of not giving consular access to Jadhav, saying the provision of such access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies. Pakistan said that since India did not deny that Jadhav was travelling with an assumed Muslim name and a fake passport, hence it has no case to plead.

“Giving false identity to Kulbhushan, sending him for espionage and funding of terrorist activities are all some of the reasons which disentitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ,” said the counter memorial by Pakistan, according to a source. Kulbhushan Jadhav had started intelligence operations in 2003 and, as a cover, had established a small business in Chabahar in Iran. He completed some basic assignments within India for RAW and visited Karachi in 2003 and 2004. Since 2013 he had been directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of RAW. He revealed that he was working under Anil Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary, RAW, and had contacts with Baloch Student Organization. His mission was to hold meetings with Baloch insurgents and carry out activities with their collaboration. It is hoped that ICJ would consider these facts and the incontrovertible evidence of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s subversive activities in Pakistan.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

