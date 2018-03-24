Final education, health stock takes by DFID, Punjab govt

Staff Reporter

The final education and health stock takes marking five years of close collaboration between the UK’s Department for International Development (DfID) and the Punjab Government have been held.

In a ceremony here, the Head of DfID Pakistan, Joanna Reid, and Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, took stock of the progress achieved across the province since 2013. Mr Sharif joined by videoconference from London, where he had met the Secretary of State for International Development, Ms Penny Mordaunt.

The stock takes are held quarterly to review progress against the specific, measurable targets in education, health, water and clean cities.

The Head of DfID in Pakistan, Joanna Reid, said, as a result of the programme, 1.6 million additional children are now in school, and 300,000 more teachers. Immunisation coverage has increased from 62.3% in 2014 to 84% today.

He also made a mention of better health facilities that were made available to the people through the British support.