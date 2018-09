Filth station at Liaquat Bagh giving stinking smell

Rawalpindi

The dumping sites of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak giving bad and stinking smell established Liaquat Bagh. Ladies and Children Park, situated in the heart of city a soure of recreational activities and greenery was destroyed. The park which spreads over two acres was constructed in 2005 at a cost of Rs4.5 million and was turned into a makeshift transfer station by the local administration.

The pedestrians, motorists on Murree Road particularly have to face bad smell while driving. The people and offices in Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market, Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, Sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices have to face unbearable smell.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp