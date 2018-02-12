Film, TV artists condole death of Qazi Wajid

Staff Reporter

Film star and TV artist Resham, veteran TV artist Masood Akhtar and Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor and film and TV artist Javed Sheikh have condoled over the death of legendary TV artist Qazi Wajid.

In their messages, they described his death a great loss for the Pakistan showbiz industry.

Talking to media here on Sunday, they said that Qazi Wajid was an educational institution for new TV artists and junior artists have been deprived of a great teacher and an artist who performed to show originality in his characters.