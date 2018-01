LAHORE :Film and TV senior artist Bushra Ansari has said that Pakistani films have started hitting the box office, which shows that the local film industry is making good progress.She said that the progress of Pakistan film industry would improve financial conditions of the artists.Talking to APP here on Thursday, she said that new films were being produced in a better way by the new talents and she experienced it when she performed in a film “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.”

Orignally published by APP