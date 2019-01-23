FIH suspends Pakistan from Pro Hockey League

Karachi

The FIH has suspended Pakistan from participating in 2019 FIH Pro Hockey League after PHF informed the world body that it intends to withdraw from first three games.

However, FIH feared that Pakistan’s withdrawal from matches would jeopardise the tournament. Subsequently, they had left with “no other option but to suspend Pakistan from the event”

“Pakistan will not take part in the 2019 FIH Pro League,” said FIH in a statement. “The Pakistan Hockey Association informed FIH today that they were no longer able to play their first three games planned against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing inevitable circumstances,” the statement adds.

Therefore, according to the statement, the International Hockey Federation has taken the decision to suspend the Asian team from the 2019 FIH Pro League in order not to jeopardize the regularity and the smooth delivery of the event.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp