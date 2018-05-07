Fighting the hybrid war

Muhammad Usman

After 1971 war, it was thought by India in particular and world in general that as a result of war, Pakistan has been reduced to size. It would remain sandwiched between its two powerful neighbours; India on east and Iran on west. It won’t be able to maintain a standing military force to change the equation. Much to their chagrin, here was the leadership which was ready to fight for one thousand years to protect its frontiers under all circumstances at all cost. It was determined to go even nuclear even if it means eating gross. It did not buckle and relent and eventually, unstable equilibrium was restored in region when it mesmerized the world with its astounding art in critical mass and excellence in its delivery system. At exhilarating speed, message became loud and clear to its all rivals that any miscalculation or misadventure would receive retaliation necessary to make them repent only.

The full spectrum credible nuclear deterrence, acquired by Pakistan has made it absolutely clear that a decisive war or nuclear invasion against Pakistan is no option however, India, driven by its vaulting ambition of hegemony and others by their strategic considerations in the region, continue to destabilize Pakistan in more ways than one. This is what COAS General Bajwa talked about when he was addressing a passing out parade of cadets at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul “our enemies know that they cannot beat us fair and square thus, subjected us to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war. They are trying to weaken our resolve by weakening us from within”.

The hybrid warfare is a military strategy which employs political warfare and blends conventional warfare, irregular warfare and cyber warfare. The methods/tactics include conventional capabilities, irregular tactics, irregular formations, diplomacy, politics, foreign electoral intervention, terrorists acts, indiscriminate violence, criminal activity and fake news. The growth of mass communication networks lends a variety of powerful propaganda and recruiting tools. These methods are employed in combination simultaneously. An effective counter strategy calls for a highly adaptable and resilient response. The hybrid warfare launched against us by our adversaries is enormous, diverse and unremitting. Notable include terrorism, anti-state activities, heinous crimes and violence, escalation at borders, coercion and intimidation, fake news, perception management, campaign at maligning national security institutions and a weak political regime etc.

After having realized its inability, India has launched a complete array of subversive activities to weaken Pakistan; subversion, sabotage, aggression and terrorism. Courtesy US, India managed to have foothold in Afghanistan and cobbled together a nexus with Afghan NDS to promote terrorism and separatism inside Pakistan. TTP is its main proxy, now holed up across the border under their patronage. Its consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar and Mazar-i- Sharif are working to foment unrest in Pakistan. The Pakistan prepared the dossiers on their involvement but have fallen on deaf ears at UN because US is not mere a spectator there. It is an accomplice. The interests of US and India converge on disruption of CPEC. The terrorism has caused colossal loss to Pakistan. Over 60 thousand people have fallen its victim. The country has suffered a monetary loss of over 150 $ Billion. It also retarded national development immeasurably. It caused fissures in national polity. The catalogue of heinous crime and violence in Karachi, perpetrated by Altaf MQM is another horrifying story. His connection to Indian RAW is no more a secret. Continued escalation at Line of Control and incursions on Afghan border are aimed to overstretch our Army.

In 2007, self-exiled leadership of PPP and PML (N) returned to country, riding on buggy of COD, signed between them under aegis of US. Both were to rule the country turn by turn. A big power does not operate on altruism. Underlying purpose was to arrange a set of weak leadership to weaken Pakistan. Their past tenures in power were its main motivation. Like as earlier, notwithstanding their claims and existing perception among their supporters, both played havoc with country. Corruption touched new heights. Economy is in tatters. Debt is insurmountable. Pakistan has to pay debt to tune of 13 $ Billion this year. It is far beyond our repayment capacity thus, leaving our sovereignty in jeopardy. Meagre resource allocation on drivers of real growth and development; education and health. It could make our future uncertain. They even hasten to support an unpatriotic cause if find their petty interests served. Virtually they have left the country extremely vulnerable.

A traditional military force finds it difficult to respond to hybrid warfare. It lacks flexibility to switch over tactics, priorities and objectives constantly. Even an overwhelming force is considered an insufficient deterrent nevertheless, our army has surprised the world. Good times await us provided as a nation we do our duty. The immediate duty is to open our minds to elect good leadership in forthcoming election; a leadership capable of leading the country from front, not a leadership which ruins the country. We have to do it to capitalise the opportunity. It is an onerous responsibility.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.