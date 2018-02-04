Fighting against Thalassaemia is responsibility of society: Reema Khan

Staff Reporter

Renowned Lollywood Actress and Director Reema Khan said that fighting against Thalassemia is the responsibility of everyone in the society.

Speaking to media while on her visit to Thalassemia Care Centre of Help International Welfare Trust (HIWT) here on Saturday, Reema Khan said to stop spreading Thalassemia in the country, everyone should go through the complete medical test because of nature of the disease. “We have to propagate and start a nationwide awareness campaign against Thalassemia and its effects, she added.

Reema lauded the efforts of Help International Welfare Trust (HIWT) and its contribution towards helping as well as provide care to the Thalassemia patients. We have to follow the footstep of an institute like HIWT as a great example working hard for providing care to the patients of Thalassemia in the country. She said that print and electronic media should start an effective awareness campaign among masses about the disease of Thalassemia across the country.

During her visit to Thalassemia Care Centre, Reema mingle-up with the children patients of Thalassemia and answered thpeir queries as well as snapped selfies with them. On the occasion, Dr Tariq Shahab said the government should open special Thalassemia wards in every hospital so that the patients mostly children would be giving proper care without any financial charges.