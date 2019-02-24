Fighting state terrorism and occupation

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

Even the worst critics within and outside the two countries cannot but agree that the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan was not only a resounding success but different in many ways. Imran Khan’s informal initiative aptly reciprocated by the ever smiling young heir to the Saudi throne reflected a relaxed body language and posturing by the two leaders, with instant gestures from the Saudi heir ordering release of thousands of Pakistanis held in Saudi Arabia for small crimes besides allowing immigration of Pakistani Hajjis in three major Pakistani cities during the annual pilgrimage, which registered an immaculate rapport between them. Another plus of the visit were time-bound agreements and MoUs worth tens of billion dollars rather than the usual ceremonial Memorandums of Understanding between countries seldom followed up in the past which is a shot in the arm not just for the two nations but a signal to the Muslim world as a whole.

This was further substantiated during the Crown Prince’s following visit to India from whom, despite having sizeable trading stakes the Indian side was unable to extract any support on the trumped up Pulwama issue against Pakistan with the Saudi External Affairs Minister instead recounting recognition and praise for Pakistan’s fight and unparalleled sacrifices against terrorism. Incorrigible is it not, that a country itself responsible for State terrorism, whose active service espionage and terrorism mastermind Kulbhushan Jhadav arrested in Pakistan awaits execution for confessing planning and executing several acts of terrorism in Pakistan and for whom it was seeking relief from the International Court of Justice, was trying to play the martyr by raising the bogey of terrorism against Pakistan.

Announcing a number of measures after the Pulwama episode such as severing trade with Pakistan, threatening stoppage of water, orchestrating harassment against Muslims in India and moving ICC to ban Pakistan besides creating war hysteria against it through its media, are all ploys to sound aggrieved without realizing that tried one too many times in the past, such tactics no longer impress the world nor help India camouflage its gruesome crimes against the freedom seeking majority Muslim population in Indian-occupied State of Jammu & Kashmir now under Governor’s Rule where it dis-allows independent observers which in itself is testimony to its evil conduct.

But in this age where nothing remains a secret for long, the reality of the situation is appearing to be increasingly recognized by major powers, the UN, European Union, Human Rights Bodies and Amnesty International. This is besides some sane voices in India itself including analysts besides Human Rights activist Sandhendra Kulkarni, politicians like Farooq Abdullah and even Mehbooba Mufti, but above all the former Indian Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju a Kashmiri himself who has dared Modi to attack him while reiterating that majority of Kashmiris supported the militants fighting for their rights, and warned Modi over any misadventure against Nuclear Pakistan which was ready to face India.

A few analysts have read into this Indian attempt to kill two birds with one stone as it orchestrated a suicide attack in Zahidaan, Iran over which it succeeded in getting Iran to point its accusing finger towards Pakistan, and the Pulwama suicide bombing in Indian-occupied Kashmir it has labelled on Pakistan. None of these have worked this time as the two events are no coincidence but a planned Indian bid to pre-empt the effects of the diplomatic scoop next-door, while simultaneously aiming to put a spanner in the wheels of the game-changing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor gaining currency worldwide, with a promising volume of Saudi investment in Pakistan particularly Gwadar.

Simultaneously attempting to boost Modi’s sagging fortunes in the forthcoming general election in India by raising war hysteria against Pakistan targeting his hate-Pakistan Hindu vote bank, his Government and the jingoistic Indian media in desperation has once again turned its customary guns towards Pakistan. The habitually misconstruing Indian leadership has this time more haplessly spilled the beans by prematurely blaming Pakistan for its self-staged acts without any evidence, or those reflecting upon its own security glitches which in each case, be it the Delhi Parliament or Mumbai attacks, the Uri or Pathankot assaults or the current Pulwama episode, have by their own official accounts turned out to be their own handiwork.

Adil Ahmad Dar 20, a Muslim Youth at the pinnacle of his age was beaten up three years ago in Indian-held Kashmir by Indian troops laid his life to avenge the uncalled-for humiliation, and one day emerged from a narrow lane at Latoo Awantipura in Pulwama district to ram his explosive-laden vehicle into a paramilitary Indian convoy killing 44 and injuring as many while making a mockery of the seven hundred thousand Indian troops guarding the world’s largest prison State of Indian-occupied Kashmir holding its inmates hostage against their wishes. India chooses to gloss over Adil Ahmad Dar’s motivation when it warns Kashmiri mothers to dissuade their sons from picking up arms as they would be killed; as if the Indians had been doing anything different to inmates of the Valley who until now had only been agitating for their right to live by choice.

The Burhanuddin Wanis and Adil Dars of today, who by now are in tens of thousands, having witnessed rapes, abductions and custodial killings of their unarmed kith and kin at best pelting stones in protest upon teargasing, pallet gun bullet-spraying Indian troops, had become immune to such threats with death no longer a fear factor for them; far from it now if they have picked up arms, unless the world conscience which had thus far slept on, wakes up to the genocide and forces the usurper to allow Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

It was time for the world to differentiate between those fighting for freedom from occupation like the Palestinians, Kashmiris and Afghans and terrorism which was being practised by India in Kashmir, Israel in Palestine and the Imperial junta in Afghanistan.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Share on: WhatsApp