Fighting a lost cause!

Cricket Pakistan is under the dark cloud once again. The cricket administration has failed time and again. We cannot do anything right. Fans are completely disappointed. We need answers or some resignations from the cricket lords. Get rid of the Chief Selector Inzmam ul Haq. On what basis he was selected. What was the criteria for selection? The Board must be empowered through independent elections. Pak-Neweazland series resulted in a one sided affair. Kiwis dominated all the departments of the game. Their batsmen with their power hitting and dogged determination won the three ODIs. They deserved it and earned it. Fast bowler Trent Bolt alone decimated the Pakistan batting line-up. The top order failed due to lack of determination and will to fight. Their legs were shaking and they played nothing shots. They are to be blamed for their misery. The senior campaigners once again failed to assess the situation. They knew well what was in store for them on the bouncing pitches of formidable opponent. The administration and the managers failed too. Equal responsibility lies on the Captain and the members of the playing eleven. Is this the way to prepare for the world cup event? Our batsmen are not inexperienced or lack talent. But we must select the team purely on merit and merit alone.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

