Fighting kills 6 Ukraine soldiers

Kiev

Clashes with Russian-backed rebels killed six Ukrainian soldiers Thursday, officials said, in the bloodiest surge in fighting along the volatile frontline in recent months. The violence flared several days after a top rebel leader announced a plan to form a new “state” that Kiev warned could put a long-stalled peace plan further in jeopardy. Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said rebel shelling killed six servicemen and wounded two more around the insurgents’ de-facto capital Donetsk. Three more soldiers were killed and three injured when their vehicle drove on a mine northwest of the second biggest rebel city Lugansk, Lysenko announced. Across the other side of the front a separatist news agency accused Kiev of wounding three civilians in a bombardment by heavy weaponry.—APP