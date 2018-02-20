Fighting child sex abuse

Hanged uniforms. Broken ribs. Freaked out little souls. And a small but heavy corpse weighing on family’s shoulder. It seems like the humanity has lost its essence. Child abuse is not a fortnight thingy, it has the global dimensions. Every year more than 3.6 million cases are reported to child protection agency. But the worst part is that the victims and their families, fear the outcomes to speak out. There are mainly three reasons to it: firstly the victim and their families have bad memories and incredibly tough times to share and they have little hope of getting justice and care. Secondly, from police officials to medical doctors, they all are abusive in post assault interrogation. And thirdly, the several appearancxes before courts, police stations, hospitals and society, causes distress. It also requires money and time.

Charley a victim says, “When I was 4 he (step dad) asked me to perform a sex act on him. I’ll never forget that moment. I still remember what I was wearing. Afterwards he told me not to tell anyone. He said ‘Your mum won’t believe you, and if you do tell her I will kill you…” Most of the time, victims don’t know how to stop it.

They’re afraid to tell others. But they’ve to take bold steps. Lee who is 16 says, “I was so confused but knew what he was doing was wrong. I wanted it to stop but part of me was afraid to speak out because I didn’t want to get him into trouble. Being unable to talk to anybody about what was happening was making me feel really depressed”.

In Pakistan rape victims have been long silenced by cultural taboos. The recent rape and murder of Zainab, a seven-year old girl from Kasur, has sent shock-waves across the country. There are no words to describe her rape but, the hard truth is that her rape hadn’t been a new thing. In 2015, a child pornography ring was busted in Kasur. More than 200 children were being filmed.

SYED SADAM HUSSAIN SHAH

Via email

