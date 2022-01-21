Fight will continue till elimination of terrorism, says COAS Bajwa during Peshawar Corps visit

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Friday where he was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly merged districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of this menace from the country.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers & soldiers of Pak Army, FC, Levies, Khasadar, and Police, Gen Bajwa vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

COAS appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

