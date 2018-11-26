Fight against terrorism still on

Malik Ashraf

THE attack on the Chinese Consulate by militants belonging to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Karachi and suicide attack in Lower Orakzai on Friday are stark reminders of the fact that the fight against terrorism had not been won yet and it was still on. Unfortunately terrorism and militancy in Pakistan have both external and internal dimensions. Nevertheless these incidents neither take away anything from the sacrifices that our security forces, law enforcing agencies, police and the people of Pakistan have rendered in checking the burgeoning phenomenon of terrorism in its tracks nor dent the morale of the nation which is determined to take this fight to its logical end. The suicide attack in Orakzai reportedly has been carried out by remnants of TTP hiding in the remote and mountainous part of the Agency. Our Army and law enforcing agencies are already engaged in clearing the whole area and hopefully the task would be accomplished in the near future. The fact is that Pakistan might have to brace for more such attacks till the time all the TTP operatives on our soil are eliminated and their sleeping cells unearthed and destroyed.

However for Pakistan, the activities of BLA which has connections with Indian RAW are a matter of grave concern. The BLA has been attacking security personnel guarding projects linked to CPEC as well as the infrastructure and during this year has carried out 12 such attacks. In August, they carried out a suicide attack on a bus transporting Chinese engineers working in Balochistan in which three of them were wounded. Besides, the militant entity has also been killing labourers from other parts of the country working on CPEC projects in Balochistan. The BLA receives funds from India for carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan particularly Balochistan. The spokesman of BLA Geand Baloch told a foreign news agency “We have been seeing the Chinese as an oppressor, along with Pakistani forces,” Later the BLA emailed a statement to media in which it said the attack was “aimed at making it clear that China’s military expansionism on Baloch soil will not be tolerated”. It warned the Chinese to leave or be prepared for continued attacks. It is pertinent to point out that India and US are deadly against CPEC and are busy in taking overt and covert actions to sabotage it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was right on money when reacting to the attack on Chinese Consulate he said that it was intended to scare Chinese investors and undermine the CPEC and it was clearly a reaction to the unprecedented trade agreements that resulted from his trip to China. He reiterated” let there be no doubt in anyone’s mind that we will crush terrorists, whatever it takes” The COAS General Bajwa also echoed similar words. The encouraging thing is that the entire political leadership of the country also condemned the dastardly attack by BLA and expressed unqualified solidarity with the government in fighting terrorism. The BLA terrorist attack has not achieved its objective of scaring the Chinese as Beijing has reiterated that the attack would not affect their commitment to CPEC. The civilian and military leadership of Pakistan also remains unswervingly committed to implementing CPEC which undoubtedly has a transformational potential for the entire region, besides benefitting China and Pakistan. The latter views it as a life-time opportunity to fix its economic woes and developing itself into an economic hub for the entire region.

Indian involvement in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and support for insurgency in the province is an established fact as also revealed by Kalbhushan Yadav in his confessional statements. Indian support to BLA and sponsoring of terrorist attacks is tantamount to state terrorism. To cover its own terrorist activities and hoodwink the world it has been running a sustained campaign to malign Pakistan as a State sponsoring terrorism. It has been trying to isolate Pakistan at the regional and global level making use of the terrorist attack on a hotel in Bombay in which it said that the main character was a Pakistani national Ajmal Kasab. It has been successfully selling this notion in the world and even the US has been putting pressure on Pakistan in regards to that incident. However it has now been confirmed that Ajmal Kasab was an Indian citizen. The attack ostensibly was orchestrated by the Indian intelligence to create a cause for maligning Pakistan. It really exposes the Indian hypocrisy and cunningness. The white mask on her black face has been peeled off.

Probably it is the right time to reverse the wheel by raising the issue at the Security Council and showing the real face of India to the world. Pakistan also needs to launch a fresh diplomatic offensive by asking its Ambassadors abroad to sensitize their host governments about the issue with the proofs that Pakistan has gathered. Pakistan also is better advised to re-raise the Kashmir issue at the Security Council with a view to seeking a fresh resolution which is binding on the UN to implement for settling the dispute. It is held by the UN that the previous resolutions on Kashmir are only recommendatory in nature as they were adopted under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. Pakistan can make a good case for a fresh resolution on Kashmir under chapter VII of the UN Charter by exposing Indian atrocities in the IoK and the incidents of firing along the LoC and working boundary which are a potential danger to peace and security in the region. Even if the resolution is not carried due to the expected hypocritical support to India by US, it would be worth making the effort.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

