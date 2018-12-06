Fight against polio virus to continue

Our Staff Report

Badin

Each and every one should perform honestly and sincerely to combat polio virus. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal while addressing a seminar in connection of polio here on Thursday. He said they were fighting against polio virus and such crusade to be continued till eradication of polio virus.

DC Badin said Chairman, District Council, Council members, Chairmans of union councils and town committees and their members, notable villagers, citizens and representitives of civil society and NGOs should play part in connection of campaign against polio.

He said due to lack of awareness among the people they refuse to administer polio drops causing such virus spread. Dr. Hafeez Siyal said they intend that common man must be provided information about the danger of polio virus so that lives of innocent kids could be saved.

The seminar was also addressed by DHO Badin, Dr. Mehboob Ali Khuwaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner (one) Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot and Dr. Karim Bux Gadahi.

The seminar was participated by Assistant Commissioners of talukas, officials of different departments, doctors and representatives of NGOs.

