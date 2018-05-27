Fight against heat-wave

The temperature in Karachi and in most areas of Sindh is continuously increasing; it has reached up to 40-44°C which is not bearable. People who prefer to do different acts of good deeds and worship during Ramazan they are not able to perform those acts in such hot conditions. Now, I would like to share some precautionary measures against the heat-wave. As the Karachi city has been hit by a heat-wave, residents are advised to take precautions to avoid heatstroke while venturing outdoors. During heat-wave your health may deteriorate rapidly, so for that certain precautionary measures must be taken to make yourself more comfortable and reduce health risks for you. Keep yourself hydrated at least drink 6 to 8 glasses of water. Refresh yourself often, take a bath or shower two to three times daily. Refresh your skin with a wet towel several times daily, spend most of your time under shadow or under a fan. Protect yourself from direct heat, limit your physical effort and outdoor activities, and go out only if it is mandatory. Plan outdoor activities before 10 am and after 4 pm, when the heat is less intense. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing. Avoid dark colours because they absorb the sun’s rays. When the temperature is high always wear appropriate footwear. Never leave children in a parked car, even with windows rolled down. Avoid overeating. Avoid foods that are very spicy and high in protein, which increase metabolic heat. Run cold water over your wrist for five seconds every now and then. It will help cool the blood in the main vein and also prevent you from getting a fever.

ANUM AFZAL

Karachi

