Fifth player must have been in Davis Cup squad: Aisam

Islamabad

Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi Wednesday said a fifth player should have been included in the Pakistan squad for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group-I tie against South Korea, scheduled to take place from February 2 here at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex.

While addressing a press conference here at a local hotel, Aisam said the best junior player must have been included in the squad as the fifth player but I don’t know why Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has not thought of it. Speaking about the tie, Aisam said the Korean team is stronger than us on paper but they are less experienced to the grass courts and we will take full advantage of it. “The Koreans are playing very good tennis but we are going to give our best,” he said.Instead of the previous practice of three-days, the two-day Davis Cup format would be an advantage to them.

“I was talking to Aqeel Khan the other day and we had planned to play attacking game in the tie,” he said and added we have more strength in the doubles. Responding to a question, he said Shahzad Khan and Muhammad Abid should have appeared in the trials and booked their places in the squad. Aqeel Khan said the responsibility also lies on the junior players to prepare them for Davis Cup Asia-Oceania as to replace us in future. “The reduced Davis Cup format will benefit every country,” he said and added we had not received any incentives for tie in which Hong Kong pulled its team out. —APP