Fifth generation warfare challenges

THE series of warfare might have rounded up the human kind for one reason or the other since the creation of life on earth. However, the analysts have categorized the modern history of warfare in different phases. The concept of first-generation warfare refers to ancient and post-classical battles fought with massed manpower, using line and column tactics with uniformed soldiers governed by the state. The second-generation warfare is the early modern tactics used after the invention of the rifled musket and breech-loading weapons and continuing through the development of the machine gun and indirect fire. The term second generation warfare was created by the U.S. military in 1989. While the third-generation warfare focuses on using late modern technology-derived tactics of leveraging speed, stealth and surprise to bypass the enemy’s lines and collapse their forces from the rear.

Essentially, this was the end of linear warfare on a tactical level, with units seeking not simply to meet each other face to face but to outmanoeuvre each other to gain the greatest advantage. The fourth-generation warfare concept is characterized by “post-modern” a return to decentralized forms of warfare, blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians due to nation states’ loss of their near-monopoly on combat forces, returning to modes of conflict common in pre-modern times; as the United States with the help of Pakistan broke apart Russia by employing tactics of proxy warfare. This is a curtain war that began to fight to halt others, as the United States expelled and broke Russia; as we were fighting the US war in Afghanistan.

Now the world has entered the junction warfare or fifth generation warfare, which is a very dangerous tool of war to create rift amongst the people of that specific country. It consists of hard power and soft power. As far as the hard power is concerned, the forces fight with weapons which can be tackled by hook or by crook. However, the second part of this warfare i.e. Soft power is the most disastrous face of this war. Through this front with the help of different tools is created amongst the different state organs and general public with an aim to create civil war like situation. Multi-pronged strategy is required to tackle this aspect of warfare including political strategy, covert operations and balanced state decisions to keep the people-trust on state organs intact.

Today, what has become problematic is cultural invasion, for instance the growing trend of manipulating cultures specially by establishing agendas has caused moral insecurity in different communities. Unluckily our successive governments have nothing in their planning to neutralize enemy’s cultural invasion to save our young generation being faced with moral insecurity due to such cultural invasion of our neighbouring country. This invasion has also divided our society in two parts which has made us more vulnerable to moral degradation.

Here’s the biggest responsibility on all of us, that how to determine and overcome the effect of the enemy’s influence, and to avoid becoming the fuel of our own death. Secondly, enemies are trying to split us into the name of nationality. Keep your hands on your heart and tell us whether we are Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Punjabi or we are Pakistani. People living in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are the soldiers of homeland who are always ready to sacrifice their lives and by the grace of God we all are symbol of unity.

Third, our enemies are creating misconception in the public that Army and political leadership are not on one page and there is tension between them. There may be some contrariness between institutions, but history witness whenever there is matter of national integrity political and military leadership stood together. It is the Pakistan Army which badly defeated our enemies in the tribal areas. They launched a negative propaganda against Pakistan Army by inciting our people against army to destabilize the country. Apart from this, anarchy is being spread through hidden hideouts in rights and terrorism is being carried out to fail the country project and said that these projects are against national integrity of Pakistan. In the same way civil war was fought in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. We want to clarify our enemies that we defeated you in past and your future will be more darker

In 1947, 1965, and 1971 when Pakistan was backed up, it was said that now Pakistan will not be able to survive. It is true we suffered in1971 but Pakistan as a nuclear power with powerful forces of the world grownup. We have world’s largest canal system and have talented mind. We have created our name in every field. This country came to existence in the name of Islam on Friday, 27 Ramadan, and most of the Aashkaan-e-Rasool are present here. Pakistan is a great fort in the fight against Islam, and no power of the world can defeat us. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Gilgit-Baltistan are its allied soldiers who are ready to spend their time in the future.

Listen the inner and outer enemies of Pakistan, we all are one and your conspiracy can not stop us from moving forward. This country is ours. This is our army. We all are Muslims. Country projects are for domestic integrity and for development. All of our institutions – Parliament, Judiciary, Military etc are on one page. We are not Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi, Pakhtun, rather the allied soldiers of Pakistan. We are always ready to sacrifice our lives on our homeland. Your conspiracy cannot stop us from moving ahead. We all have suffered from this warfare. We do not have to be an instrument of the enemy.

We all have to fight this war and fight against the enemy. We request our Pakistanis not to be part of any type of propaganda against our country and especially do not upload any material on Facebook, nor share any links that are against national integrity and institutions. Do not even like the post and comment of these people, by commenting increase their reach. Kindly report such activities to Facebook and government institutions. The state is demanding all of us to stop speaking words of enemy and we have to think and behave like a nation rather than a crowd.

