Portugal’s win over Uruguay marked the end of the second round of action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following is how things stand after the second round of a thrilling World Cup action.

Group A:

TeamPlayedWonLost DrawnPoints
Ecuador21014
Netherlands21014
Senegal21103
Qatar20200

 

Group B:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
England21014
Iran21103
USA20022
Wales20111

 

Group C:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Poland21014
Argentina21103
Saudi Arabia21103
Mexico20111

 

Group D:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
France22006
Australia21103
Denmark20111
Tunisia20111

 

Group E:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Spain21014
Japan21103
Costa Rica21103
Germany20111

 

Group F:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Croatia21014
Morocco21014
Belgium21103
Canada20200

 

Group G:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Brazil22006
Switzerland21103
Cameroon20111
Serbia20111

 

Group H:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Portugal22006
Ghana21103
South Korea20111
Uruguay20111

 

Previous articleGeneral Asim Munir to assume charge shortly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR