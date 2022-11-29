Portugal’s win over Uruguay marked the end of the second round of action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Following is how things stand after the second round of a thrilling World Cup action.
Group A:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Senegal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Qatar
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Group B:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|England
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Group C:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Mexico
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Group D:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Group E:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Japan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Germany
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Group F:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Croatia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Morocco
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Group G:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Group H:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Ghana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1