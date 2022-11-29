Portugal’s win over Uruguay marked the end of the second round of action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following is how things stand after the second round of a thrilling World Cup action.

Group A:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 3 Qatar 2 0 2 0 0

Group B:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points England 2 1 0 1 4 Iran 2 1 1 0 3 USA 2 0 0 2 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1

Group C:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Poland 2 1 0 1 4 Argentina 2 1 1 0 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 1

Group D:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points France 2 2 0 0 6 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1

Group E:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Spain 2 1 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 1

Group F:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Croatia 2 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 0

Group G:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Brazil 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H: