With Brazil’s win over Serbia, the first round of action of the ongoing FIFA World Cup came to an end leaving some surprising teams below or above their expected standings.
Group A World Cup Standings:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
| Drawn
|Points
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Qatar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group B World Cup standings:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|USA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group C World Cup standings:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Group D:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group E:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group F:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group G:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Serbia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Group H:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ghana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0