With Brazil’s win over Serbia, the first round of action of the ongoing FIFA World Cup came to an end leaving some surprising teams below or above their expected standings.

Group A World Cup Standings:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 3 Senegal 1 0 1 0 0 Qatar 1 0 1 0 0

Group B World Cup standings:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points England 1 1 0 0 3 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 USA 1 0 0 1 1 Iran 1 0 1 0 0

Group C World Cup standings:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 3 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 Argentina 1 1 1 0 0

Group D:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points France 1 1 0 0 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 Denmark 1 0 0 1 1 Australia 1 0 1 0 0

Group E:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Spain 1 1 0 0 3 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 Germany 1 0 1 0 0 Costa Rica 1 0 1 0 0

Group F:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 1 Canada 1 0 1 0 0

Group G:

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 1 0 0 Serbia 1 0 1 0 0

Group H: