With Brazil’s win over Serbia, the first round of action of the ongoing FIFA World Cup came to an end leaving some surprising teams below or above their expected standings.

Group A World Cup Standings:

TeamPlayedWonLost DrawnPoints
Netherlands11003
Ecuador11003
Senegal10100
Qatar10100

Group B World Cup standings:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
England11003
Wales10011
USA10011
Iran10100

Group C World Cup standings:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Saudi Arabia11003
Poland10011
Mexico10011
Argentina11100

Group D:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
France11003
Tunisia10011
Denmark10011
Australia10100

Group E:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Spain11003
Japan11003
Germany10100
Costa Rica10100

Group F:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Belgium11003
Croatia10011
Morocco10011
Canada10100

Group G:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Brazil11003
Switzerland11003
Cameroon10100
Serbia10100

Group H:

TeamPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
Portugal11003
South Korea10011
Uruguay10011
Ghana10100
