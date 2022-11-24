2010 World Cup winners Spain sent an early warning to the rest of the contenders at this year’s competition after hammering Costa Rica in their first match at Al Thumama Stadium.

Ferran Torres scored a brace with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata also finding the back of the net during their 7-0 win which helped Spain cross 100 goals mark at World Cups.

In a blistering start, with Pedri pulling the strings, Spain wasted two early chances to score as Costa Rica’s defence looked out of rhythm.

Olmo eventually put his side ahead in the 11th minute after a pass from Gavi before Asensio added a second just 10 minutes later by getting on the end of a Jordi Alba cross.

Torres then put away a penalty in the 33rd minute for his first goal to put the game away for good.

Things did not improve after the break as Barcelona’s Gavi and Torres combined in the 54th minute for the forward’s second goal before Gavi himself scored a sumptuous volley to become Spain’s youngest scorer at the World Cups.

Soler and Morata completed the demolition with goals in the dying minutes.

Spain now takes control of Group E of the World Cup after walloping Costa Rica and has a cushion with matches against Japan and Germany (who were upset by Japan) to come.

Meanwhile, earlier Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 in another unconvincing showing with Michy Batshuayi scoring the only goal of the game.

Canada will be left to rue wasted opportunities as they missed a penalty and had 20 shots on goal without success.

Today three games will be played, Switzerland vs Cameroon at 3:00 PM, Uruguay vs South Korea at 6:00 PM and Portugal vs Ghana at 9:00 PM.

Brazil will open its campaign against Serbia at 12:00 AM tomorrow.