FIFA World Cup in Qatar is quickly approaching the business end with three more fixtures taking place today.

The action will kick off at 3:00 PM (PKT) with Cameroon taking on Serbia followed by Ghana vs South Korea at 6:00 PM with Brazil vs Switzerland taking place at 9:00 PM.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Uruguay at midnight (00:00 AM) tomorrow.

Cameroon and Serbia are still searching for their first win of the World Cup after losing to Switzerland and Brazil respectively in their Group G openers.

Their clash will take place at Al Janoub Stadium where Serbia will look to earn their first win as an independent nation against African opposition in the World Cups after losing to Ivory Coast and Ghana in previous attempts.

Ghana vs South Korea will take place at Education City Stadium with both teams looking for their first wins in Group H as well.

Ghana fell 3-2 to Portugal in their opener while South Korea managed to salvage a point against Uruguay to maintain hopes of progressing into the knockout stages.

Brazil vs Switzerland will take place at Stadium 974 with the Brazilians and the Swiss looking for their second straight win in Group G.

The five-time winners will have to do so without the services of Neymar who is expected to miss the rest of the group stages with an ankle injury.

If results go their way, either side can seal their qualification for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup today.