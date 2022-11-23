Croatia and Morrocco joined a growing list of teams who have opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns with a draw after neither side managed to score a goal in Al Bayt Stadium.

The 2018 runner-ups had the majority of the possession but could not translate it to goals as the battling Morrocans hung on for a 0-0 draw.

In a game of few chances, Nikola Vlasic went closed for Croatia at the end of the first half while Noussair Mazraoui had his header saved for Morocco in the second period.

Luka Modric remained the main creative outlet for his side, effortlessly performing his duties but failed to help his side get the much-needed goal while Hakim Ziyech provided the innovative spark for the African side but he could not break the stalemate either.

The second half started brightly with Morocco having their boisterous appeals for a penalty waved away after Sofiane Boufal‘s shot appeared to hit Dejan Lovren‘s arm, seconds before Mazraoui’s header was saved by Dominik Livakovic.

Lovren nearly got his side the goal at the other end before his blocked by Sofyan Amrabat and that was most of the action for the half until Josko Gvardiol sent his header wide in the 80th minute.

The draw between Croatia and Morrocco was the third goalless draw in nine games at the World Cup so far.

Croatia’s next assignment in Group F will be against Canada before they face Belgium in the final game.