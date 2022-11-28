Ghana outlasted South Korea at Education City Stadium in their Group H clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup to keep alive their hopes of reaching the next stage of the competition.

Mohammed Kudus scored two of Ghana’s three goals during the 3-2 including the winner after South Korea recovered from a two-goal deficit to tie the game.

The west African nation went ahead in the 24th minute through Mohammed Salisu against the run of play after Korea’s defence failed to clear a freekick before Kudus added their second 10 minutes later with a perfectly guided header past Kim Seung-gyu.

Paulo Bento’s side, who had drawn their first fixture against Uruguay, stormed back in the second half to tie the game with a quickfire brace from Cho Gue-sung who scored both his goals through headers in the 58th and 61st minute.

Just when the tie seemed to be turning in the favour of South Korea Kudus popped up with the eventual winner for Ghana when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home the ball in the 68th minute.

Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, now sits second in Group H tied on points with Portugal on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.

Portugal and Uruguay will play later tonight at 00:00 (PKT).

Earlier in the day, Cameroon and Serbia drew their Group G fixture 3-3.