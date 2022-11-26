The anticipated clash between England and the USA in the World Cup did not turn out as many had expected with the Americans managing to hold their superior counterparts to a draw at Al Bayt Stadium.

The USA who have surprisingly never lost to England in the World Cup managed to keep the streak going with a 0-0 draw.

Having put six goals past Iran in their opening game, Gareth Southgate’s side failed to show up in their second contest. USA dominated the major spells but failed to create any clearcut chances in the game of little margins.

Christian Pulisic was the closest scorer, rattling the crossbar with a ferocious effort midway through the first half.

The result leaves USA third in Group B with two points from two games and needing a victory in their final group match against Iran to advance to the knockout stages.

England, meanwhile, are almost through as long as they avoid a three-goal defeat in their match against Wales.

Meanwhile, in Group A the Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador which eliminated the hosts Qatar from the World Cup after their 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Cody Gakpo gave Netherlands the lead in the sixth minute but they struggled to find the all-important second goal as their opponents grew into the game.

Ecuador eventually grew into the game and found a breakthrough when Enner Valencia slotted home following a parry from Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

The result leaves Netherlands and Ecuador joint top of Group A on four points, Senegal one point behind in third and hosts Qatar the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.