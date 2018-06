Zagreb :In the last match played in Group D during the Football World Cup in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Croatia’s national team beat Iceland 2-1 on Tuesday, finishing top of the Group, and will play Denmark in the round of 16 in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1.Croatia’s goals were scored by Milan Badelj (53) and Ivan Perisic (90), while Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for Iceland in the 76th minute.

