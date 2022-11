FIFA World Cup is set to being in Qatar today with the host nation taking on Ecuador at 9:00 PM in Pakistan Standard Time.

Due to Qatar being two hours behind Pakistan Standard Time, the World Cup schedule is sure to cause some confusion about the games. Pakistan Observer brings you a complete schedule of the group stages of the competition so you can enjoy the biggest footballing spectacle without a hitch.

Nov 20: Qatar vs Ecuador- 9:00 PM

Nov 21: England vs Iran – 6:00 PM

Nov 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:00 PM

Nov 22: USA vs Wales – 12:00 AM

Nov 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:00 PM

Nov 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:00 PM

Nov 22: Mexico vs Poland – 9:00 PM

Nov 23: France vs Australia – 2:00 AM

Nov 23: Morocco vs Croatia – 3:00 PM

Nov 23: Germany vs Japan – 6:00 PM

Nov 23: Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:00 PM

Nov 24: Belgium vs Canada – 12:00 AM

Nov 24: 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Cameroon – 3:00 PM

Nov 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – 6:00 PM

Nov 24: Portugal vs Ghana – 9:00 PM

Nov 25: Brazil vs Serbia – 12:00 AM

Nov 25: Wales vs Iran – 3:00 PM

Nov 25: Qatar vs Senegal – 6:00 PM

Nov 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:00 PM

Nov 26: England vs USA – 12:00 AM

Nov 26: Tunisia vs Australia – 3:00 PM

Nov 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6:00 PM

Nov 26: France vs Denmark – 9:00 PM

Nov 27: Argentina vs Mexico – 12:00 AM

Nov 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – 3:00 PM

Nov 27: Belgium vs Morocco – 6:00 PM

Nov 27: Croatia vs Canada – 9:00 PM

Nov 28: Spain vs Germany – 12:00 AM

Nov 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – 3:00 PM

Nov 28: South Korea vs Ghana – 6:00 PM

Nov 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – 9:00 PM

Nov 29: Portugal vs Uruguay – 12:00 AM

Nov 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – 8:00 PM

Nov 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:00 PM

Nov 30: Wales vs England – 12:00 AM

Nov 30: Iran vs USA – 12:00 AM

Nov 30: Tunisia vs France – 8:00 PM

Nov 30: Australia vs Denmark – 8:00 PM

Dec 1: Poland vs Argentina – 12:00 AM

Dec 1: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:00 AM

Dec 1: Croatia vs Belgium – 8:00 PM

Dec 1: Canada vs Morocco – 8:00 PM

Dec 2: Japan vs Spain – 12:00 AM

Dec 2: Costa Rica vs Germany – 12:00 AM

Dec 2: South Korea vs Portugal – 8:00 PM

Dec 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – 8:00 PM

Dec 3: Cameroon vs Brazil – 12:00 AM

Dec 3: Serbia vs Switzerland – 12:00 AM