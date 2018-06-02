FIFA to hold annual awards in London

Lausanne

FIFA’s “Best” awards, which recognise football’s best men’s and women’s players and coaches, will be staged in London on 24 September, world football’s governing body said on Friday.

The ceremony was also held in London last year, when Real Madrid’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo collected the award for male player for the second straight year and his then club manager, Zinedine Zidane, was named the best coach.

Dutchwomen Lieke Martens and Sarina Wiegman were named best woman player and best women’s coach.

Ten candidates for each of those four awards will be named on July 23, eight days after the end of World Cup in Russia. With the help of fan voting, they will be winnowed down to three candidates in each category.

FIFA will also hand out awards for best goalkeeper, for fair play and for the best fans as well as the Puskas award for the goal of the year and will name a World 11.—APP