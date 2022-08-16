FIFA, the governing body of international football, has decided to suspend India’s football federation, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), due to “undue influence from third parties”.

The governing body had issued repeated warnings to the AIFF and had highlighted the steps needed to resolve the issue but India’s footballing federation failed to meet the requirements.

The statement on the issue continued to add that the suspension would be immediate as these “outside influences” constitute a serious offence under FIFA’s terms.

AIFF’s suspension threatens the country’s hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.

“The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved” the statement read.

India’s football federation has been punished for the same transgressions by FIFA which have plagued Pakistan’s football as well, leading to similar consequences.

The FIFA move follows the Supreme Court of India’s order on Aug. 3 for the federation to hold elections for office bearers.