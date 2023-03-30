FIFA the governing body of world football has stripped Indonesia of the hosting right for the 2023 U-20 men’s World Cup.

The unprecedented decision was taken following protests which broke out in the Muslim majority county over the participation of Israel. Bali also refused a place on the island for hosting the middle eastern country which led to a conflict of interest between the host nation and FIFA.

The governing body confirmed the news on its website.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” the body’s official statement read.

President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir and FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly met to solve the issue but ultimately decided it will be best for Indonesia to completely give up the hosting rights.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged” FIFA’s statement added.

Israel will be making its debut in the tournament which is scheduled to take place from May 20th to June 11th this year. However, given the threadbare relations between the country and other Muslim nations, a situation such as this was inevitable.

FIFA assured that it will keep assisting Indonesia in rebuilding after 2022’s stampede tragedy but also hinted that some sanctions will be imposed on the island nation following its failure to honour its commitments.