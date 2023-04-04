The governing body of world football, FIFA, has removed Peru as the host of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The South American nation was stripped of the tournament after failing to deliver on the promised infrastructure needed to host the November 10th to December 2nd event.

FIFA has also announced that a new host will be chosen for the U-17 World Cup in due time.

Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date, a statement on FIFA’s website read.

FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future, the press release added.

FPF, in reply, clarified that the country could not work on bettering the conditions due to its ongoing battle with torrential rains as a result of Cyclone Yaku.

Peru is not the only country to lose hosting the U-17 World Cup this year as FIFA stripped Indonesia of the U-20 World Cup just last month.

Both tournaments were originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but had to be moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Argentina has shown a willingness to host the U-20 World Cup but an official confirmation is awaited.